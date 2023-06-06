Main Street from Sixth Street to Seventh Street will be closed to all through traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, according to an announcement from the city of Joplin.
The closure will allow the city to bring in a crane for maintenance workers to access the roof and replace worn pulleys on the City Hall rooftop flagpoles, the city said. Staff will also install new ladders on the rooftop for access to maintenance areas.
Drivers should use streets east or west of Main Street during the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.