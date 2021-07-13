Starting Wednesday, East Sixth Street between Main Street and Virginia Avenue in Joplin will be closed to allow a structural analysis of the adjacent parking garage to be completed.
In addition, the upper parking lot east of the 600 block of Main Street will also be closed, the city said.
The area will reopen once the structure review is completed. Work is being coordinated through the city’s engineering division.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.