Options for future uses of Memorial Hall were outlined Thursday night at the second of three public meetings aimed at shaping a plan for Joplin's nearly 100-year-old events center.
An introductory survey conducted last month to determine uses supported by Joplin residents showed that about two-thirds of the 819 who responded thought it should be renovated for use as a civic center and a concert hall rather than for a single use.
Architect Brian Garvey of SFS Architecture in Kansas City and recreation consultant Darin Barr of Columbia described and presented drawings for various uses.
Those possibilities could include performances and events, meetings, trade shows and banquets, as well as indoor recreation classes and sports.
Last month's survey asked general questions about how people felt the building should be used.
A large number agreed that the city should provide indoor recreation space including classes for fitness and yoga.
Respondents indicated they thought the building should be equipped to handle up to 1,000 people for an event rather than 500 or 1,500, and should have meeting spaces and banquet space.
Garvey said remodeling could be done several ways to provide for flexible spaces.
One way would be to vacate Eighth Street and extend the building's front. Or build a park that would connect the hall to the future Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex to be constructed on the hall's existing parking lot property.
Classrooms or meetings rooms could be built on the sides of the building using the space under the balcony that now holds seating around the arena floor. Or the outdoor war memorials could be relocated to the suggested park to allow the sides of the building to be extended to accommodate more indoor spaces.
Either way, the existing arena floor in front of the stage would be preserved. Seating could range from 600 to 1,500, depending on the configuration of rooms selected, but the building would not have the existing seating of 2,900, Garvey said.
Two residents said capacity is a concern for some of the existing events held there. Richard Russell of the American Legion said the annual Veterans Expo attracts 1,600 to 1,700 people. Another resident said roller derby matches are another event that draws a crowd larger than 1,500.
Another factor could come into play in considering what purposes the hall could serve. Daytime parking for things like exercise classes and meetings is going to be a challenge now that the existing parking lot will not be available.
"Parking during the day is a pinch point" that would have to be worked out, Garvey said, if the remodel involved things like exercise classes that people would attend regularly.
Sharon Beshore, the president of the Cornell Complex, said, "I think there's great synergy between what I'm seeing with this and the opportunities we have at the Cornell Complex. Our performance space is 470 for seating. With 1,500 in this for concerts, we see lots of opportunities for synergy" with the complex.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said she liked seeing the potential to link Memorial Hall to the Cornell Complex by vacating Eighth Street.
"I think it adds a layer of collaboration between them, not just for performing arts but with other things like conferences and conventions," to accommodate a larger group.
She said the big question to be answered is how much it would cost to renovate the hall and how the cost would be paid.
"Restoring historic buildings is great, but you have got to figure out how to make them pay for themselves," Haun said.
In addition to renovation of the space inside the building, structural repairs would be needed to the northeast corner and the walls supporting the southwest corner of the roof, where there was a recent collapse. In addition, the ramps at the front of the building would need to be demolished.
Garvey said cost estimations along with 3D architectural renderings, operations planning and financial projections would be ready for the last of the three meetings on the hall to be held Oct. 27.
Survey link
A new survey to help refine Memorial Hall options is available to residents at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MemorialHallPossibilities.
