In the third and final meeting in a series about the future of Memorial Hall, planners are to show details to attendees.
"We plan to show some more conceptual possibilities for what the hall could look like inside and outside," said Brian Garvey, principal architect with SFS Architecture. "Even potentially an addition. There's an idea behind everything we're trying to do."
The meeting is slated start at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Education Center, located across the street from the hall at 825 S. Pearl Ave., with architects and city officials to give a presentation at 6 p.m.
The focus of the meeting will be to share results of a survey over preliminary concepts and program possibilities. The survey is still open for responses at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MemorialHallPossibilities.
The building was constructed in 1925 as a veterans memorial. While it has hosted many types of events over the years from concerts to expos, it has remained a regular meeting place for Post 13 of the American Legion.
In previous meetings, groups have said they favored renovating the hall instead of removing it. Those supporters include members of the American Legion post and Connect2Culture, an arts and entertainment group building a complex in the hall's current parking lot.
Garvey said the designs and plans to be featured Tuesday combine future possibilities with the hall's history.
"What's great about Memorial Hall is that it's been the heart of Joplin for almost 100 years," Garvey said. "It served a purpose it needed to serve, and we're respecting that. As we're proposing new features and things in the building, we want to make sure we are moving in the right direction."
The meeting will wrap up three public input sessions concerning the hall. Garvey said he anticipates giving a report to the Joplin City Council about the meeting's results sometime in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.