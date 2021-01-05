The Joplin area's roller-coaster COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again with health authorities saying the expected holiday spikes are being seen.
"Our COVID numbers since Christmas have gone up," said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, in an update he gave at a Joplin City Council meeting Monday night.
"We were down on Dec. 26; we had an average of 23.43 cases per day. We are currently back up to 41.43 cases per day. Most likely that is due to the holiday parties and such," Talken said.
Deaths of Joplin residents as a result of or related to the virus reached 96 on Monday.
Hospitalizations are back up to 90. After hitting a high of around 100 after Thanksgiving, that number had decreased in mid-December to the middle or low 70s.
"They have been elevated since the end of October or early November," Talken said. "We'll keep a close eye on those with the elevated case numbers. They tend to lag. A week or so after our case numbers increase, the hospitalizations go up."
Joplin rates for those who test positive are at 17.5 per 100,000. Talken said that by comparison, the rate is a little higher than the more heavily populated Greene County positivity rate of 17.21.
Jasper County is experiencing a similar spike, said health department director Tony Moehr.
"We were seeing a drop-off for a week or two prior to the holidays," Moehr said. Now, though, county cases are up 85% from a week ago, and 95 new cases were reported on Tuesday.
Early in the pandemic, Moehr said, there was good compliance in observing precautions, but the longer the pandemic continues, the less compliance health agencies are seeing, particularly during a holiday period.
He said the department is receiving a lot of calls from people wanting to know when they can get the vaccine, but not a lot of information is available about the timeline for that yet. He suggested people check with their pharmacies to see if sign-ups have started for vaccines.
The Joplin Health Department has not yet received any vaccines for the virus but also is taking a lot of telephone calls, Talken said.
"We have completed all the steps that are required to do so and have been approved. But it comes back to a supply issue," he said. "The main focus right now is on the long-term care facilities and hospitals. When they get through that, I anticipate there will be vaccine that will become available within the next couple of weeks or so, and that supply should increase."
The state developed a vaccine distribution plan that inoculates people in four phases.
Right now, the state is in phase 1A of the plan, which makes the shots available to long-term care facility residents and staff as well as front-line health care workers in hospitals. After those people have been vaccinated, phase 1B will make the shots available to people with high-risk health conditions, those 65 or older, first responders and essential workers.
When the program shifts to phase 2, those in at-risk situations such as the homeless and incarcerated will be vaccinated, and phase 3 will inoculate all other Missouri residents who wish to take the vaccine.
"We're working with our community partners, talking about who has vaccine, who does not, and working on gathering the list of potential places to go once we have vaccine and working with our partners on that to make it as efficient as we possible can," Talken said.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked if the health director thought any changes should be made to the status of the city's COVID-19 recovery plan. Talken said he did not recommend any at this time.
Health officials in Newton County are seeing large swings in the daily numbers both because people are recovering as new cases are diagnosed and because of lags in reporting the numbers as a result of the holidays, director Larry Bergner said.
The highest number of cases recorded last month was 482 on Dec. 8. The count plunged to 306 on Dec. 23 before the holiday climb started. One of the biggest spikes came after the Christmas holiday when, on Dec. 28, the daily count was 31 and rose to 77 by Dec. 30, Bergner said.
"December has been our deadliest month," with 17 deaths, Bergner said. The county has seen 66 residents die from COVID-19 or its complications.
The county's seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 population for December is slightly higher than Joplin's at 51.27, according to tabulations provided by Bergner.
The Jasper County Health Department reports that its seven-day average of cases has climbed from 27.5 per day on Dec. 26 to 57.4 as of Monday.
There were 310 active cases Monday, bringing case totals there since the start of the pandemic to 7,182.
Jasper County deaths tied to the virus have reached 104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.