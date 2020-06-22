Post-Joplin tornado program aims to replenish trees lost in 2019 Carl Junction tornado

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hundreds of Carl Junction property owners who lost trees in the EF3 tornado that touched down in May 2019 will have the opportunity to restore an integral piece of nature through a free program.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, the only nonprofit, community-assisted tree nursery in the region, to offer up to two free trees or shrubs to each affected property in an effort to replace some of the trees damaged in the tornado.
The program is available to property owners inside and outside the city limits of Carl Junction who received a letter from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Interested parties can email Jon Skinner, community forester with the state department, at jon.skinner@mdc.mo.gov by June 30 in order to receive the plants later this year. Applicants can choose from more than 40 varieties of trees and shrubs.
“The individual addresses that were on the list of the affected properties by the city and/or the Carl Junction Fire District — all 410 of them — received a letter from me with instructions on how to receive two 3-gallon trees,” Skinner said. “They’re in the process of sending me what they want off of a list that I provided them. We currently have about 50 applicants. If you did not receive a letter, please do not contact me because I’ll have to decline you.”
Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, a tree growing, planting and advocacy organization, aims to grow tree canopy across the state to help enrich communities, according to Meridith Perkins, executive director. The Priority ReLeaf Program was created after the 2011 Joplin tornado, when it supplied 8,000 trees to the area.
“We grow and distribute free trees for communities to plant to remove any barriers associated with establishing trees," she said. "We typically give out 3-gallon trees to anyone who fills out an application, shows a need and puts the plan together. But when we started working with Joplin and underserved communities, there was a need to create a new priority program.”
The Priority ReLeaf Program serves financially underserved neighborhoods and communities that are struggling to replant trees after major natural disasters. Perkins said the organization typically provides trees only to public locations, but through the Priority ReLeaf Program, it's been open for residential tree planting.
Skinner said conservationists opted to wait until this year, instead of providing trees to property owners last spring, because the trees couldn't be put into the ground immediately due to ongoing construction and cleanup efforts.
“Carl Junction’s tornado, for the most part, was minor damage," he said. "There are people who lost everything, but in many places, it’s not that way. We felt like construction will be mostly done and that we’d have a higher success rate on the trees that go back (by waiting a year).”
Joe Perkins, fire chief, said an estimated 500 to 600 trees were destroyed or uprooted in the tornado. He encouraged residents who received an invitation for a tree to take advantage of the opportunity.
LaDonna Allen, city councilwoman, believes the Priority ReLeaf Program is a great resource.
“A lot of the people in this area, even if they build new structures, a lot of times one of the first things they do is plant a tree because a few years down the road, you have a source of shade,” she said. “... It’s at least a return to normalcy. Plus, the more trees and natural growth that you can have is just better for the environment also. There are several benefits to it.”
Project CommuniTree
Meridith Perkins, executive director of Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, said tree distribution programs are offered to other communities. Project CommuniTree provides free trees to community groups for planting projects. For more information, call 314-533-5323 or go to moreleaf.org.
