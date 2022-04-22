The Global Leaders Speaker Series will present PostSecret founder Frank Warren at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium.
Warren’s “PostSecret Live!” multimedia presentations share inspiring, humorous and sometimes heartbreaking stories about secrets and shared experiences.
PostSecret began in November 2004, when Warren was working for a suicide hotline. Realizing that most people have secrets they wished to share, he grabbed a bunch of blank postcards, wrote simple instructions on them and started to hand them out to random people walking around Washington, D.C. The idea soon went viral.
Students at Missouri Southern have been invited to anonymously contribute a secret for “PostSecret Live!” Warren will share some of them during his presentation.
Warren will also have two of his books for sale: “PostSecret: Confessions on Life, Death and God” for $10, and “The World of PostSecret” for $15.
Admission is free and open to the public.
