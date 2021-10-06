An exhibition of pottery works created by artist Hironobu “Nishi” Nishitateno will be featured through Oct. 22 in the Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
Raised in Saitama Prefecture, just north of Tokyo, Nishitateno moved to Loves Park, Illinois, in 2008. His style is based on the simplicity and functionality of Japanese pottery, using natural materials and colors typical in nature.
He will participate in an artist talk via Zoom at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium.
