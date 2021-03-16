Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the future of transportation across the region.
Liberty Utilities on Tuesday joined nine other Midwest utility companies that are building a network of charging stations for electric vehicles. The company has asked the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve pilot programs for drivers who already own, or want to own, such vehicles, as well as businesses that would like to offer recharging.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Neosho council members making a decision about who should handle the city's trash service.
- Freeman Health System closing a COVID-19 unit because of low patient numbers.
- The Joplin Board of Education meeting being held tonight.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
