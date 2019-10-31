Northpark Mall and some surrounding businesses opened later than normal Thursday because of an electrical power outage.
Jillian Curtis, spokesperson for Liberty Utilities-Empire District, said the power was out at the mall starting at about 6 a.m.
It took utility crews several hours to locate the source of the outage, which was an electrical equipment malfunction. In order to make repairs, utility workers had to temporarily shut off the circuit that powers businesses surrounding the mall, Curtis said.
The repair was made and power was restored to all of those affected by about 1 p.m.
The mall announced on social media that it would open at 2 p.m. and that a planned Halloween trick-or-treating event would go on as planned Thursday night.
