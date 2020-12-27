FAIRVIEW, Mo. — A power struggle between city council factions in a town with a population of less than 400 has brought attention from a Newton County judge and the state auditor's office.
Three members of the Fairview Board of Aldermen — Mayor Pro Tem Bill Canoy and aldermen Pam McNee and Tammy O'Brien — are attempting to impeach Mayor Ashley Rodgers and Alderman Raymond Stapleton.
Rodgers and Stapleton have responded with a civil lawsuit asking for court intervention of any impeachment procedures that are not done in accordance with the city's procedure. Rodgers said the three council members have attempted several impeachment proceedings but that none of them have been legal.
"They have tried four times, but they keep not following the rules," Rodgers said. "They don't have an understanding of what their procedures are."
Circuit Judge Kevin Selby on Dec. 21 granted a preliminary writ in prohibition, barring any council members from holding impeachment proceedings that don't follow the city's procedure. The writ is set for a hearing on Jan. 25.
The council met Wednesday night in a special session to discuss its process for holding an impeachment, and elected Canoy, McNee and O'Brien as a board of impeachment. Rodgers is currently in quarantine as a close contact of a COVID-19 patient and attended the meeting remotely.
A hearing for impeachment has not yet been scheduled.
The Globe was unable to contact Canoy about the attempted impeachments. According to letters that list articles of impeachment, filed as exhibits in the civil suit, Canoy, McNee and O'Brien allege a number of wide-ranging grievances concerning the behavior of Rodgers and Stapleton, from alleged Sunshine Law violations to mishandled procedures for ordinances.
In June, Rodgers won the mayoral election over incumbent Sid Oliver in a 73-47 vote.
"I knew there would be some conflict and headbutting," Rodgers said. "But I didn't know it would be this extreme."
He said he believes the three's minds are already made up about impeachment and that it is a matter of time before he and Stapleton are removed.
Both Stapleton, representing the city's south ward, and Canoy, representing the north ward, ran unopposed in June.
The city also is facing a state audit regarding its finances.
A spokesperson for Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said a citizen-petitioned audit of the city will be performed in the future. A petition with at least the required 67 signatures from registered voters was validated in late November.
"The audit is now considered active and has been added to the list of upcoming audits for future scheduling," said Steph Deidrick, spokesperson for the auditor's office. "We typically send a news release when audit work begins."
A petition audit generally covers financial operations of a political subdivision with attention paid to concerns listed by a chief petitioner. Such audits can also focus on adherence to state laws, such as the Sunshine Law and bidding procedures.
The cost of a citizen-petitioned audit is paid for by the political subdivision. Support of the audit is one of the reasons the three seek to oust Rodgers, according to the exhibit.
"This audit could bankrupt the city. This is unbecoming conduct of a mayor who has, in fact, access to all the financial records," the three wrote in the letter with articles of impeachment.
Rodgers said neither he nor Stapleton organized the petition audit. Rodgers said he signed it after hearing concerns about spontaneous expenditures by the city.
"The reason I signed it is because I want to know where the money is going," Rodgers said. "We haven't had an audit in this town since 2010, and the last audit wasn't even a full audit."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.