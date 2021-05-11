Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a musem's plan to close its doors.
Officials with the Powers Museum say they have enough money to keep the lights on and insurance current for about two years. so they plan to shut the museum down and create scholarships with leftover money, including proceeds from its collection.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
A Tuesday night meeting of the Joplin City Council about plans for the former Joplin Public Library building.
Gov. Mike Parson's announcement about ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
More profiles of the members of our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.
We hope the rest of your day is pleasant and relaxing.
