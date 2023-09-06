DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument will host Prairie Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the park, located two miles west of Diamond on Route V.
Prairie Day commemorates George Washington Carver’s childhood environment through storytelling, music, historic skills demonstrations and interactive exhibits. Admission is free and open to the public.
Exhibitors will share history, archaeology and demonstrations such as basket making, treadle machine sewing, apple cider making, crocheting, knitting, an old-fashioned quilting bee and woodcarving. Children can earn a Junior Ranger badge, play with old-fashioned toys and games, and visit some therapy horses.
Musicians will share Ozarks history through song under the music tent, and Ozark storyteller and musician Marideth Sisco will share “Stories and Songs from the American Front Porch” at 1 p.m. in the visitors center.
Natural resource exhibits include prairie ecology, pollinators, entomology, beekeeping, birds, mammals and prairie walks with a naturalist.
At the 1881 Carver House, volunteers will demonstrate historic skills such as spinning, weaving, Dutch oven cooking, lye soap making, food preservation, butter making and music. Visitors can make butter, dip a candle and do laundry on a washboard.
Prairie Day is co-sponsored by the Carver Birthplace Association and is made possible by Volunteers In Parks. Diamond Lions Club will provide food concessions.
Prairie Day is offered in conjunction with Gem City Days, which will be held at Diamond High School. Entertainment will include a car show, cornhole tournament, all-school reunion, inflatables, food trucks and performances by Three Chord Justice, Second Generation, Jeff Tatum & Palomino Moon and the Bobby DeGonia Band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.