DIAMOND, Mo. — Prairie Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at George Washington Carver National Monument. Admission is free and open to the public.
The annual event features living history demonstrations, wagon rides, live music and storytelling throughout the park. It will focus on what life was like at the end of the 19th century, during the time when George Washington Carver was a young boy growing up in Newton County.
Natural resource exhibits will focus on prairie ecology and the role of fire on the prairie, pollinators, entomology and bison, and naturalists will host prairie walks.
Exhibitors will share Civil War history, archaeology and demonstrations, including basket making, treadle sewing machine, crochet and knitting, and woodcarving. The Town and Country Quilters Guild will host a quilting bee, and Trinity Circle Horses Healing Hearts will bring some of its horses for families to visit.
Children will have an opportunity to earn a special Junior Ranger badge. The Diamond Lions Club will provide concessions.
Live music will be performed by youth fiddler Lannum Litherland at 10 a.m., Josh Gilbert and Abbey Waterworth at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Pickers Post at noon, and Nathan McAlister and Lee Ann Sours at 2 p.m.
At the Carver House, volunteers will demonstrate historic skills such as spinning, weaving, Dutch oven cooking, making lye soap, food preservation and butter making. Live music at the Carver House will be performed by Bill and Ann Riggs at 11 a.m., Buffalo Creek Incident at noon and Pickers Post at 2 p.m.
Details: 417-325-4151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.