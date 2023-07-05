MINDENMINES, Mo. — Prairie State Park will host a guided bison saunter starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center.
Visitors should be prepared for at least a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain. They also should bring water and snacks and wear sturdy footwear.
Registration is required and limited to 25 participants. To register, call 417-843-6711.
Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.
