Is it safe to go to the dentist during the coronavirus pandemic?
Yes, says Dr. Linda Niessen, founding dean of the College of Dental Medicine, which is coming in 2022 to the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. Dentistry offices, long used to minimizing the risk of transmission for bloodborne illnesses, now are taking precautions to protect both employees and patients against contagious illnesses like COVID-19, she said.
"Dentists have modified their practice to make sure the respiratory transmission is diminished," she said.
Most, if not all, local dentistry offices closed temporarily in March and April, as the pandemic began to take hold in the U.S., on a recommendation from the American Dental Association. Most services, except for urgent or emergency dental care, were delayed during the closure.
Since early summer, guidance from both the ADA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified ways for dental offices to safely reopen. Both agencies recommend the highest level of personal protective equipment possible for employees — including face masks, face shields and goggles. The ADA’s guidance also calls for the use of rubber dams and high-velocity suction whenever possible, and hand scaling when cleaning teeth rather than using ultrasonic scaling to minimize aerosols, according to a statement.
For patients, a visit to the dentist's office will look a little different now than it used to, Niessen said. You likely will be asked to wait in your vehicle until the office is ready to see you; upon entering, staff probably will take your temperature and ask you to fill out a questionnaire or survey that gauges whether you might be symptomatic. Some offices will ask you to wear a mask or rinse with antimicrobial mouthwash to further reduce the risk of transmission, she said.
Research from the ADA's Health Policy Institute shows that roughly 3 out of 4 people who visited the dentist last year are comfortable visiting the dentist right now. Another 11% would be willing to go if they had some assurances that it is safe, and the remaining 15% are waiting for a vaccine or proven treatment for COVID-19, according to the ADA.
The ADA has emphasized the need for a return to regular dental care for Americans, and it has pushed back on a recent recommendation from the World Health Organization that routine dental care continue to be delayed amid the pandemic.
“Oral health is integral to overall health. Dentistry is essential health care,” ADA President Chad P. Gehani said in a statement. “Dentistry is essential health care because of its role in evaluating, diagnosing, preventing or treating oral diseases, which can affect systemic health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.