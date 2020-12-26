Precious Moments selling statues from Fountain of Angels

CARTHAGE, Mo. — For almost 10 years, the Precious Moments Fountain of Angels water and light show dazzled as many as a million guests who came to Carthage to see it.
Now, the bronze statues from that fountain are being offered for sale, with the proceeds going to the Precious Moments Foundation, the entity that maintains and operates the chapel and visitors center in Carthage.
Terri Heckmaster, director of the foundation, said 24 statues, including 19 different designs, are up for sale until Thursday.
She said the fountain, which operated from 1998 to 2006, included hundreds of statues designed by Precious Moments artist Sam Butcher and cast under Butcher’s supervision.
“There were approximately 200 statues, including smaller fish, turtles and snails,” Heckmaster said. “This number also includes statues that have since been moved to the Precious Moments Chapel grounds.”
About the fountain
The Fountain of Angels was originally built across Chapel Road from the Precious Moments Chapel and Visitors Center and was dedicated on July 17, 1997. The first shows were held after dusk each night in a semi-covered amphitheater seating about 600 people.
In 1998, the Fountain of Angels was enclosed in a large building to allow shows to be held regardless of weather and to add daytime performances. Theater-style seating was added to seat 800 people.
Heckmaster said the fountain included what was then state-of-the-art lighting and water effects to create a synchronized water-and-light show to inspirational music recorded by the London Philharmonic Studio Orchestra.
The fountain held its last show in 2006, and Heckmaster said the foundation decided it couldn’t bring back the show.
“While we would love to offer a new generation of Precious Moments visitors the experience of the Precious Moments Fountain of Angels, unfortunately it is not possible at this time,” Heckmaster said. “As with all changing technology, the intricate and detailed light, sound and water coordination of the Fountain of Angels show system could not be reasonably updated or repaired to keep up with technological advancements.”
Some of the bronze statues were moved to the Precious Moments Chapel grounds, while others have been in storage for years.
The building has since been converted for use by other businesses.
Heckmaster said the prices on the statues vary. The least expensive statues are $3,000, while some of the larger ones range from $13,500 to $33,000.
“Some of these are full-sized bronze statues,” Heckmaster said. “For some of the smaller ones, we have two of each, so if people want a pair in their homes, they can get those. We only have one each of the larger statues. Some of the others will require special shipping arrangements at the buyer’s expense for shipping any distance.”
Heckmaster said the one of the chapel’s maintenance workers has made special crates for some of these statues to help with transportation.
About the foundation
The proceeds from the sale will go to the Precious Moments Foundation, a not-for-profit organization.
“One of the most important responsibilities of the Precious Moments Foundation is to operate the Precious Moments Chapel,” Heckmaster said. “Since 1989, Precious Moments Chapel tours have been offered free of charge, thanks in large part to the support of our Precious Moments friends and family.”
Heckmaster said visitors to the chapel and visitors center can see some of the statues on display during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, when the sale ends. Visitors can also donate to the foundation during their visit.
More information
People interested in the statues and prices should call Tammy Ford at 417-359-2855 or Terri Heckmaster at 417-359-2854, or email the foundation at chapel@preciousmoments.com. The statues can’t be seen online at this time; contact Heckmaster or Ford for emailed pictures.
