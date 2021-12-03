Work crews will start preparations Monday for the widening of West 32nd Street.
Tree removal will begin along the right of way adjacent to the street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road. City engineers ask that motorists watch for flagging crews and temporary lane closures as that work proceeds.
A week later, on Monday, Dec. 13, Country Club Drive will be closed from 26th Street to 32nd Street as crews work on underlying sanitary sewer lines that cross that street. That should be finished by Friday, Dec. 17, unless weather interferes, according to city engineer Rob Beachner.
Country Club Drive will be closed to through traffic during that work, but those who live in the area will be able to access their homes.
That work will precede the actual construction to widen 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue west to Central City Road. That will include adding a center lane for turns along with building a sidewalk and shared-use path for pedestrians and bicycles.
The $8 million project is to be completed in summer 2023. It is funded by money from the sales tax of three-eighths of a cent for capital improvements approved by voters in 2014.
The contractor is Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
Those who have questions or comments about the project may contact Rob Beachner, capital improvement projects manager in the city’s public works department, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1543, or by email at rbeachne@joplinmo.org.
