Election Day is now only a few days away.
Get ready and get educated on the candidates and ballot measures with The Joplin Globe's voters guide, which will be online later tonight at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Read all about candidates for congressional and statewide offices in Missouri and Kansas. Learn about ballot measures for a property tax in Joplin, a performing arts center in Carthage and an abortion-related constitutional amendment in Kansas.
Over the course of the weekend, we'll also bring you:
- A profile of Ronald McDonald House, which is celebrating its 24th year in Joplin.
- A preview of what is on the Joplin City Council's agenda on Monday night.
- The last of the U.S. Senate candidate profiles from our partners at Missouri Independent.
- Details of a recent dedication of a new bridge at Kellogg Lake Park.
Have a nice weekend. See you back here on Monday.
