Preparing the polls: Election officials say extensive precautions ready for voters, judges

Missouri state and county officials have anticipated concerns of voters and election workers about safety at the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic this year and have taken extra steps to provide precautions.
All of the regular polling locations in Jasper and Newton counties will be open for voting on Tuesday, and there is no shortage of workers for the polls, the county clerks said.
"We were very fortunate. We haven't had anybody tell us no," said Tami Owens, Newton County clerk, of using the regular polling locations.
Charlie Davis, the Jasper County clerk, said one individual voiced concerns to him, and his office said it would pay to sanitize the location after the election, which was agreeable for that location to be used for voting.
"We only had one individual that did not want to be a judge," Davis said. "That's one out of 184. Out of 43 polling places, not a single one said we can't have the election there."
At least one Newton County election judge, Karen Roberts, is not concerned about working the election.
"Tami and her team are providing to each poll worker a mask, gloves, hand sanitizer and a face shield," Roberts told the Globe by email. "Plastic barriers will be provided that will go between us and the voters. Tape will be provided to put on the floor as 6-foot markers for voters to use to comply with social distancing. Alcohol for cleaning styluses and pencils will be provided. New signs will be posted reminding voters of social distancing practices."
Wisconsin fallout
The election date was rescheduled to Tuesday after Missouri authorities decided to delay the usual April date for municipal elections because of the spread of the coronavirus.
By contrast, the state of Wisconsin caused controversy and concern when authorities there were not all on the same page about whether to delay their April presidential primary and were not equipped for sanitary measures for the April 7 vote.
Nearly 411,000 people showed up there to vote, with some waiting in lines for hours in Milwaukee, The Associated Press reported. There was anger expressed about the state encouraging the vote to go forward and about the state assembly speaker telling voters that it was "incredibly safe to go out," according to the AP.
Earlier this month, public health leaders in Wisconsin told the AP they had no data available to say how safe or unsafe the move was amid climbing virus rates at the time. Although there have been media reports that up to 67 people may have contracted the virus after voting, health officials told the AP there was not enough testing or contact tracing being done at the time to make a determination on how many cases, if any, came from exposure at the polls.
Roberts, the Newton County poll worker, said she is not sure if Wisconsin provided all of the precautions to its poll workers that Missouri and local counties are doing, "but I know I felt better about working a full day with the public with all the safeguards Newton County is providing. I am not sure what more they could do," she said.
Missouri's chief election official, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, said the state won't act like Wisconsin.
"The first problem with Wisconsin was there wasn't a unified effort between county authorities and the executive branch" to agree on whether the April election needed to be rescheduled and then to stage the election with safety measures, he said.
Collaboration cited
Ashcroft said he has repeatedly asked county officials what they would need to stage Missouri elections and took action to assure that polling locations would be available at state schools and public buildings, if needed, as well as assuring availability of poll workers, if necessary. State and local governments also collaborated on deciding early to postpone the April 7 municipal elections and agreed to reschedule them for June 2.
Ashcroft has distributed about $4.5 million in federal grant money to counties to buy what they need that could be reused for the August primary and the November general elections.
Because the counties could not locate quantities of hand sanitizer to distribute to election workers, Ashcroft arranged to provide and deliver 500 gallons donated by Missouri companies such as Holladay Distillery in Weston along with some other brands.
He and another staff member drove across the state over 10 days to take supplies to all local election authorities. Those included the delivery of 17,000 face masks and 17,000 face shields, Ashcroft said.
Davis, in Jasper County, said social distancing will be encouraged through signs and posters at voting sites, and there will be markers on the floors to designate 6-foot distances for people to stand. Those also were provided by the secretary of state. Davis said the county received a grant of about $98,000 from the state, which is part of the $4.5 million total that Ashcroft mentioned, for additional supplies. Newton County received a $53,000 grant.
"People don't have a problem going to Walmart or Lowe's. We are going to be a lot more sanitary than Walmart or Lowe's" with all the poll workers properly outfitted, Davis said.
Part of the money was used to buy 10,000 stylus devices that can be used for voter signatures to verify their votes, he said.
"Everybody is going to get a stylus to sign their name and then take that to use to mark their ballots, so no voter should have to touch anything at the polling location," he said. "I truly think we are going to be safe. We are going to be sanitary."
Turnout predictions
Davis said he expects a low turnout, both because this is an election on local races and issues and because of concern about the virus.
In Newton County, last year's municipal election drew 8% of registered voters, Owens said. For this election, the number of absentee ballots cast is higher — 100 so far, versus 70 in 2019. Turnout may differ from place to place depending on what issues are on the ballot, she said.
"I think what's going to draw people out here is the 911 ballot issue, and then there's a school bond issue in Neosho as well," she said.
In Jasper County, the Joplin School District has a $25 million bond issue proposed. Joplin voters will elect five to the City Council. Carl Junction voters will be asked a third time to approve a use tax.
Ashcroft said that although officials believe they have safeguarded voters and election judges, "there is always something that happens in an election. I'm sure that something is going to happen," such as a malfunction of the ballot counting equipment, "but those are all things that are in the training that we know. All votes have to be recorded on paper, so there's a paper record" as well as the electronic count.
Whatever might happen, "we will be here to help them through it," Ashcroft said.
This election and the Aug. 4 primary will be rehearsal for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
"Because of what we're learning this June, I think the November election will be the safest we have ever had. We are doing things we've never done before" to prepare for that, Ashcroft said.
