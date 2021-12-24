The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department will offer Little Dribblers basketball as its first program of 2022.
Little Dribblers is part of the department’s Little Instructional Sports Series, which is designed to introduce children to different sports through fun drills. There are no practices, teams or formal games involved in this program. Little Dribblers is open to children 3 and 4 years old.
Two sessions of the program, at 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., will be held on Wednesday evenings starting Jan. 12 at the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium, 317 S. Comingo Ave.
Registration is required by Jan. 2. The cost to participate is $38 per child; space is limited.
Details: joplinparks.org, 417-625-4750.
