The Langston Hughes Cultural Society and Post Art Library will present “Still Here: A Collection of Artifacts from the Family of Langston Hughes” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
The event will feature a selection of artifacts from the Langston Hughes Family Museum and a presentation from executive director and curator Marjol Rush-Collet. The traveling museum holds original photographs, personal belongings, household items, crystal glassware, silver utensils and period clothing used by various Hughes family members.
The event is one of many efforts to honor the legacy of the famed Joplin-born poet by the Langston Hughes Cultural Society since its inception in 2020. The group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating Hughes and the mark he made on American culture through his life, work and legacy.
“We are very grateful to Marjol, the Post Art Library and many sponsors and volunteers to make this event a reality,” said Melissa Swindell, president of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society. “Welcoming Langston Hughes’ cousin, Marjol Rush-Collett, and these family artifacts to his birthplace is a sort of homecoming for his legacy.”
Organizers hope the program will give the community an opportunity to learn more about Hughes beyond the fact that he was born in Joplin. The poet was one of the key writers and thinkers of the Harlem Renaissance, an artistic movement in the 1920s that celebrated Black life and culture.
“I think part of the goal is for people in this area to recognize how invaluable he is to the literary arts and culture,” said Jill Sullivan, director of the Post Art Library. “I think by having programs like this and bringing in someone in his family, maybe it will help people make these connections.”
Admission is free and open to the public; no library card or registration is required. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program was rescheduled from February, which is Black History Month and also the month during which Hughes was born in 1902.
