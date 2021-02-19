Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited about a show dedicated to a legendary poet.
A group of residents have put together a one-of-a-kind presentation Saturday at Joplin Little Theatre. It pays respect to poet Langston Hughes and will feature readings of his work.
We'll have more about this show in Saturday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you'll find reports about:
- Carl Junction residents banding together to help an autistic burn victim.
- Neosho pursuing a grant to fund more trail construction at the High Ground Bike Preserve.
- Area restaurants urging patrons to buy meals in advance for people in need.
Enjoy watching all this snow melt over the weekend.
