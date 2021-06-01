APTOPIX Biden Tulsa Massacre

President Joe Biden speaks as he commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a presidential visit to a source of hidden history.

President Joe Biden visited Tulsa's historic Greewood District, the site of a racially-motivated massacre 100 years ago. He commemorated the deaths of hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob.

We'll have more about his visit in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

The death of a man who attempted to rescue a drowning girl in Shoal Creek.

Route 66 enthusiasts hoping for the route to be designated as a historic trail.

Joplin Public Library offering free trolley rides, library cards and pool passes.

We hope you have a pleasant Tuesday evening.

