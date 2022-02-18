Dr. Mark McNemar, a longtime orthopedic surgeon in the Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas communities, has been named the permanent president of Mercy Clinic Joplin.
McNemar, a native of Columbus, Kansas, will split his time between administrative duties as president and continuing to see patients, according to a release.
“I was born and raised in this community and have lived here my whole life,” he said. “I’m thrilled to step into a leadership position with Mercy and look forward to supporting all of the specialties Mercy Clinic offers, but healing patients and improving their quality of life is still my biggest passion. I feel blessed to be able to serve my home community by doing both.”
McNemar is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery, with an added qualification in hand surgery. He attended both the University of Health Sciences/KCUMB and Rockhurst University simultaneously, obtaining his medical degree and master’s in business administration. He completed an orthopedic surgery residency at St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis, and later completed a fellowship in hand/upper extremity and microvascular surgery at the University of Texas-San Antonio.
As president, McNemar will support the continued advancement of integrated physicians and advanced practice providers into a mature, cohesive and innovative multispecialty group practice that is fully aligned with the community’s needs.
“Dr. McNemar was an obvious choice to lead Mercy’s clinics in the Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas communities,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. “He has served patients in our area for years by providing life-changing care as an orthopedic surgeon. He has also lived in the community for his entire life, so he understands the needs of our patients and the challenges they face. I look forward to watching him step into a leadership role as well, and being an asset to all of our Mercy physicians and providers.”
