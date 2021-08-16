Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the deteriorating state of affairs in Afghanistan.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday, standing by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan while acknowledging the speed of the country's takeover by the Taliban. We also spoke with U.S. veterans who served in that country and got their feelings about the pullout.
We'll have more on this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A ceremony celebrating renovations at the Jasper County Courthouse.
- The Carthage school board approving COVID-19 mitigation plans.
- A wrap-up of Monday's Joplin City Council meeting.
Have a relaxing evening, and we'll see you tomorrow.
