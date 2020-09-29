Today in the Globe newsroom we kept an eye on national politics while watching local issues, because the first presidential debate is in the spotlight.
About 90 minutes after this email goes out, Republican President Donald Trump with face off against Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden in the first of three debates before the Nov. 3 election.
Tonight's debate is seen as crucial for energizing supporters of both candidates, because they are competing over a small pool of undecided voters. If you can't watch it, or don't want to, we'll have a wrap-up of all the key moments in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website. We'll also have reports about:
- The continuation of a search for a missing 14-year-old Joplin girl.
- The opening of an urgent care center for behavorial health issues.
- The death of artist Bob Tomney, who was the founder and driving force behind the Midwest Gathering of Artists.
We hope you're enjoying the fall weather, and that you have a wonderful night. See you tomorrow!
