Nursing Homes

Robert Ndauwa, LPN at Spring River Christian Village, sanitizes tables at the nursing home on Friday in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at vaccinated workers in nursing homes.

President Joe Biden's announcement of a mandate that all staff of the nation's 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid participating nursing homes is a game-changer — it helps Joplin area nursing homes that are struggling to get staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend we'll also feature reports about:

  • More possible delays for the capital murder trial of Stephen Thompson.
  • Hospitals bracing for a rise in COVID cases.
  • The Joplin City Council being cleared of Sunshine Law violations for dinners before meetings.

