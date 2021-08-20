Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at vaccinated workers in nursing homes.
President Joe Biden's announcement of a mandate that all staff of the nation's 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid participating nursing homes is a game-changer — it helps Joplin area nursing homes that are struggling to get staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend we'll also feature reports about:
- More possible delays for the capital murder trial of Stephen Thompson.
- Hospitals bracing for a rise in COVID cases.
- The Joplin City Council being cleared of Sunshine Law violations for dinners before meetings.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
