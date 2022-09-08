JOMO PrideFest returns to Joplin this weekend with special guests, new children's activities and free events for the community.
The festival, which is slated for the fall so as not to overlap with other events during Pride Month in June, is expected to draw around 3,000 people to downtown Joplin and Landreth Park, said Preston Hamilton, marketing director for JOMO Pride Inc.
"We're really excited to bring people into Joplin ... and provide a safe space for people to express their individuality," he said.
The festival kicks off on Friday night with a social gathering at Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. There will be light snacks available, plus a Pride information booth and raffles. Admission is free and open to the public.
PrideFest moves Saturday onto Joplin Avenue between Fourth and Sixth streets, where the annual Pride march starts at 11:30 a.m. That will be followed by free events throughout the day, including a drag storytime, performances by Dream Theatre Co. and the Men's Choir of the Ozarks, and a costume contest.
"It's a lot like Third Thursday because it's a downtown street festival with vendors, live music and food," Hamilton said.
Special guests on Saturday are Crystal Methyd, a finalist on season 12 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and Saint the Creator, who competed on "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula."
Sunday's events start with a drag brunch at 10:30 a.m. at Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. The drag show is free to attend; the brunch buffet is $20.
The free Pride in the Park event will be held Sunday afternoon at Landreth Park. It will feature live music, a pet costume contest, raffles, bingo, a drag show at 5:45 p.m. with Mr. Gay America and a dance party beginning at 7 p.m.
New to Pride in the Park this year is a kids' talent show. Beginning at 2 p.m., it is free for children and teens 16 and younger to enter.
Hamilton said PrideFest aims to be inclusive for all.
"PrideFest isn't just for people in the LGBTQ+ community," he said. "It's for anyone that's an ally. Maybe you're unsure what our organization is about — we don't have a membership card."
For a full schedule of events, go to JOMO Pride Inc.'s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.