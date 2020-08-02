NEOSHO, Mo. — While most of Newton County's officeholders are running unopposed, voters will have some choices in Tuesday's primary election for two seats on the County Commission and for surveyor.
On the commission, District 1 Commissioner Alan Cook will be challenged by Rich Matters, while newcomers David Osborn, Jonathan Rousseau and Rick McCully will run to fill the District 2 seat being vacated by Jim Jackson. For surveyor, incumbent Jerry Wood is being challenged by newcomer Brian Atnip.
All of the candidates are running as Republicans, with the winners of the primary to a have a free ride in November because no one else filed for any of the local offices.
COUNTY COMMISSION
District 1
• Cook, 59, has served on the commission for two terms starting in 2012. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics with a minor in computer science from Oklahoma Christian University and has worked as a cattle farmer and in computer technology, business management and human resources.
• Matters, 51, attended classes at Crowder College, Missouri Southern State University and Missouri State University and has owned several businesses in Neosho and Newton County, including Matters Jewelry. Matters has seven years of service with the U.S. Armed Forces, during which it was his full-time job. Three were spent as an airborne Ranger, 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment. The other four were with the 203rd Engineer Battalion Joplin in the S-4 Division.
District 2
• Osborn, 49, spent 25 years with the Missouri National Guard, serving in five humanitarian missions to Central America. He finished his military career with a combat tour in Afghanistan in 2014 with the 276th Engineer Company and 203rd Engineer Battalion. He also has "a lifetime" of farming experience, according to a bio.
• Rousseau could not be contacted. Attempts to reach him or locate campaign information on the internet about him were unsuccessful.
• McCully, 68, has owned several businesses, including a tire shop and sanitation business, and has also been a sports official for 30 years, calling high school and college football, baseball, softball and basketball games. He has served on the Granby City Council for seven years, including four years as mayor, and also served on the East Newton Board of Education for six years, including two as president.
SURVEYOR
• Atnip, is the co-owner of MJ Surveying and has 26 years of experience in the field. He has been registered as a land surveyor for 12 years.
• Wood, in addition to being the county's current surveyor, is the owner of Area Land Surveying. He has worked in the business for more than 40 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.