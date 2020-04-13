A judge sentenced a Joplin man to 12 years in prison Monday for a robbery in a city park last year that left the 18-year-old victim with serious injuries.
Mike A. Freeman, 29, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree robbery and related counts of forgery and resisting arrest in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon term of 12 years for the robbery conviction and four years on each of the other two counts, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Freeman robbed Deandre Martin of his iPhone on June 4 at Schifferdecker Park. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant had contacted Martin via the LetGo cellphone application concerning an iPhone that Martin wished to sell for $200. Martin agreed to meet Freeman at the park and show him the phone.
Martin went to the park accompanied by a friend and approached Freeman's vehicle on foot. Freeman, who remained seated behind the wheel of his vehicle as Martin handed him the phone, passed some phony money to the victim in return.
Martin, realizing the money was fake, reached inside the vehicle to try to grab his phone back. But Freeman shoved his face back out the window and took off into traffic on Schifferdecker Avenue, dragging Martin along with the vehicle until he fell in the street. Freeman then fled the scene, according to police.
Martin was taken to a hospital with broken bones in his shoulder, back, ankle and nose. His arm was put in a sling and his foot in a walking boot, and he had to undergo surgeries, according to court records. He also suffered a head injury affecting his memory.
Freeman was arrested by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy the next day after a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle with stolen plates that he was driving.
