A private, tuition-based Springfield school with a mission of inclusion is planning to launch a new campus in early 2020 in Joplin.
Perspectives Preparatory Academy, a college preparatory program centered on inclusion, advocacy and strength-based learning, will open its Joplin school on North Range Line Road and is currently enrolling students.
Perspectives is in the middle of its third academic year in Springfield. It was launched five years ago by Courtney Ungaro, who was concerned about her oldest child's transition into middle school.
For the first two years, Perspectives offered only a summer program for a handful of children — two of whom had a disability and three of whom were gifted or neurotypical. Educators with the new initiative took the children to the library, to amusement parks, to the grocery store — anywhere they could get real-life experiences.
"Our neurotypical kids were learning how to communicate with our kids with differing abilities, and on the flip side of that, our students with differing abilities became more courageous," said Ungaro, now the school's executive director. "From there, this concept of inclusion came, and we thought, 'What if we opened a school?'"
To recruit students for the first academic year, Ungaro visited 10 families in the Springfield area — five with neurotypical children and five with children with disabilities. All 10 families enrolled.
The school currently serves 50 students at its Springfield campus in prekindergarten through the 10th grade, and Ungaro hopes to grow the campus enough to enroll 150 students in the future. Enrollment is diverse, she said.
"In the Springfield community, we're serving gifted students, we're serving the autism community, the Down syndrome community; we have several students who have physical disabilities," she said. "At first, in was an autism focus, and now it's so much more."
For its Joplin launch, Perspectives has bought the North Point Church location at 3531 N. Range Line Road. More than 12,000 square feet of space there is being remodeled into at least six classrooms and five therapy rooms.
Enrollment is underway now. Ungaro expects construction on the building to be done by February, with the first day of school to be Feb. 24 for a first cohort of up to 30 pupils in prekindergarten through ninth grade.
"We really saw a need for that inclusion piece in Joplin," she said.
The school operates based on tuition. The self-pay rate is $1,430 per month; about 45% of Springfield students receive a scholarship or some type of financial aid, Ungaro said.
The school also will work in tandem with TheraMotion to offer a variety of therapy services to both pupils and the general public, she said.
Details: perspectivespreparatory.com.
Inclusion model
About half of students currently enrolled at Perspectives Preparatory Academy in Springfield have a disability or a "differing ability." The remaining half are neurotypical, or not on the autism spectrum, or gifted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.