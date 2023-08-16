Pro Musica has scheduled a number of free chamber music performances as part of its 2023-24 season, which was recently announced.
The schedule includes:
• Imani Winds, Sept. 21 at First Community Church. The adventurous wind quintet, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, returns to Pro Musica for a dynamic performance and an arts education residency in the Joplin School District.
• Neave Trio, Oct. 12 at the Cornell Complex. The trio of violin, cello and piano brings a refined and distinctive touch to classics and newfound favorites of the piano trio repertoire.
• Castalian Quartet, Nov. 5 at the Cornell Complex. The string quartet, currently the resident ensemble at Oxford University, recently debuted at several of the world’s most prestigious and celebrated stages.
• Apollon Musagéte Quartet, Feb. 1 at the Cornell Complex. The acclaimed Polish ensemble makes its Pro Musica debut with a program of beloved repertoire for the string quartet.
• Merz Trio, March 28 at the Cornell Complex. The virtuosic young piano trio is a Concert Artist Guild winner.
Pro Musica’s 2023-24 concerts and education programs are made possible by grant funding from federal and state agencies including the National Endowment for the Arts and the Missouri Arts Council; grants from local and regional foundations and organizations including the Kemper Foundation, the Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation, the Corley Memorial Trust, the Vivian Leon Fund, the Freeman Johnson Trust, the Lemons Charitable Trust and the Hughes Charitable Trust; sponsorships from business partners including Freeman Health System, Leggett & Platt, Southwest Missouri Bank, Crossland Construction, The InsuranCenter, Quality Inter-Connect Systems and Keller Williams; and donations from patrons and supporters.
Details: www.promusicajoplin.org.
