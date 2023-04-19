Pro Musica Joplin will close out its season featuring a wind ensemble from one of the most respected organizations in chamber music.
The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. It will feature a program of interesting works from Mozart, Beethoven, Carl Reinecke and Francis Poulenc.
The ensemble includes oboist John Roberts, clarinetist Fiona Cross, bassoonist Julie Price and horn player Stephen Stirling. They will be joined by pianist Caroline Palmer.
Founded by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields was formed with leading London musicians at the time. Its first concert was in the church from which it takes its name.
Its full chamber orchestra has gained a reputation for a refined, polished sound with distinction. It was featured in the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film "Amadeus," and has released more than 500 albums.
Details: 417-625-1822.
