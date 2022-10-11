Even as Pro Musica officials are busy moving their office into the soon-to-open Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, they continue to bring top-notch entertainment to Joplin.
Case in point, the Grammy-nominated PUBLIQuartet, which will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church, 509 Pearl Ave. The performance is free and open to the public.
“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome PUBLIQuartet to Joplin for the first time; two of the members of the quartet were classmates of mine at Eastman School of Music, and it has been a thrill to follow their exciting musical careers and adventures over the past several years,” said Emlyn Johnson, executive director of Pro Musica, a classically trained flutist. “Having the opportunity to reconnect with them here with Pro Musica is such a treat, and I can’t wait to share these talented musicians with our Joplin audience.”
The New York City-based string quartet, established in 2010, is composed of violinists Curtis Stewart and Janina Norpoth, violist Nick Revel, and cellist Hamilton Berry.
The group, Johnson said, defines the modern string quartet — classically trained and highly skilled musicians “who are able to move beyond the classical boundaries to encompass a huge variety of genres in their music. One of the most interesting parts of their ensemble identity is their use of group improvisation, creating their own takes on music from classical, jazz, pop and folk traditions, all reimagined for the string quartet.”
Don’t expect to hear the usual composer’s works often associated with string quartets, such as Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig Beethoven. Instead, Johnson said, the audience will be hearing PUBLIQuartet’s take on a wide array of American music, from the 1800s until today — think Fats Waller’s “Honeysuckle Rose,” jazz great Ornette Coleman’s “Street Woman” and improvised takes on singers such as Tina Turner, Betty Davis, Alice Coltrane and Ida Cox.
They “really do an incredible job of blending the familiar and the unfamiliar, bringing new life to the historic tradition of this particular chamber ensemble configuration,” Johnson said.
Pro Musica is in the midst of a “busy” 43rd season, Johnson said. “Not only are we presenting seven visiting ensembles this year, but we are moving our office to the new Cornell Complex in just a few weeks. We are excited to get into the new space and enjoy the wonderful new concert hall.”
The Schumann Quartet, along with pianist Jon Nakamatsu, will present a live concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 — the first Pro Musica event held inside the Cornell Complex, at 212 W. Seventh St. in Joplin, and presented in collaboration with Connect2Culture.
Before that, however, the Vienna Boys Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Central Christian Center, 410 Virginia Ave. in Joplin. This will be a ticketed event, and $15 tickets are now available at www.promusica.com.
