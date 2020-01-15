Pro Musica receives National Endowment for the Arts grant

Pro Musica received a timely financial boost amid a 40th anniversary season that’s turning out to be one of the most popular in recent memory.
A $10,000 Challenge America grant, from the National Endowment for the Arts, was given to the organization that has welcomed professional chamber musicians and award-winning groups to Joplin since 1981.
The funding will help cover costs during the second half of Pro Musica’s ongoing “encore performance season” that includes the Horszowski Trio concert next month, the combined Jupiter and Jasper String Quartet performance in late March, and jazz from the Brubeck Brothers Quartet wrapping up the season in April.
The Challenge America grants, 145 of which were handed out in 2020, are usually given to organizations located in small or midsize communities that have limited access to the arts, said Deborah Billings, Pro Musica’s executive director.
“The reason Pro Musica was selected is because we’re so unique in what we do — the fact that our concerts are open to the public at no charge … and because we’re not a metropolis, where it takes two or three hours to get to a big concert in Kansas City or Tulsa or St. Louis. We fit that category pretty well,” she said. “I believe that’s one of the main reasons why we were selected.”
Pro Musica received an identical $10,000 grant last year. The group won’t be eligible to apply for the grant again until 2022.
“It’s the biggest grant we get,” she said.
So far, the 40th season has been a boon when it comes to Pro Musica’s annual solicitation campaign — individual and corporate donations are up this year, she said.
“Because we’re bringing back some favorite ensembles, people have recognized that. It’s been a very good year for us. We’re not rolling in the dough, but we’ll come out a little ahead and that we can put toward next season,” she said.
“We knew (the 40th season) was going to be good, but it has exceeded our expectations, as far as audience responses.” she said. “People have been so appreciative.”
Collaboration
While nothing yet has been set in stone for Pro Musica's 41st season, Executive Director Deborah Billings said one planned project will be a never-before-seen collaboration between Pro Musica, Connect2Culture, Spiva Center for the Arts, the Post Art Library and the Community Service Center.
"It's going to be a big whoop-de-do," Billings said. "It's going to be a really impressive presentation."
The collaboration is an effort, she said, for Pro Musica to reach out to new audience members, particularly younger members of the community, and expose them to chamber music.
"You know, if somebody hasn't heard chamber music, they won't know if they like it or not if they never come out and experience it," Billings said. "We need to do things to entice them to come, to come and listen."
