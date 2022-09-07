Pro Musica will kick off its 2022-23 season with the Sinta Quartet performing at 7 p.m. Thursday at Joplin's First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St.
Sinta Quartet is an award-winning saxophone quartet that plays a number of musical genres, including folk music and traditional classics. The ensemble is composed of soprano saxophonist Dan Graser, alto saxophonist Zach Stern, tenor saxophonist Joe Girard and baritone saxophonist Danny Hawthorne-Foss.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Details: www.promusicajoplin.org.
