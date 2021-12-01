As part of Pro Musica's ongoing season, the Opus 76 Quartet will perform a morning Bach-a-Bye Baby concert event, featuring author Leia Barrett's musical take on "Goldilocks and the Three Bears."
The concert will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Post Art Library inside the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
There will also be a 2 p.m. Saturday performance featuring classic string quartet favorites inside the library.
The Post Art Library will provide holiday-inspired refreshments immediately following the afternoon performance.
The award-winning quartet hails from Kansas City.
Details: 417-625-1822.
