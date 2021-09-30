Although the 2021-22 Pro Musica season launches in December, a little later than usual, little else has changed when it comes to beautiful music and highly acclaimed artists.
“This year we are thrilled to return to live programming, gathering together to enjoy beautiful music as a community,” said Emlyn Johnson, interim director and a classically trained flutist, on Facebook.
A portion of the 2020-21 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the remainder consisting of online concerts and outdoor performances.
“As the ups and downs of COVID-19 continue to impact all of us,” Johnson said, “we have continued to adapt.”
For the new season, Johnson promises a “fantastic roster of world-class musicians.”
Planned concerts include:
• The Opus 76 Quartet, Saturday, Dec. 4: At 10 a.m., the Kansas City-based group will perform a “Bach-a-Bye Baby” event featuring author/narrator Leia Barrett in a musical take of the “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” classic. At 2 p.m., they will perform a free string quartet concert. Both performances will take place at the Post Art Library inside the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
• Charles McPherson, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022: During the weeklong “The Journey Home” celebration of the Joplin native, the renowned saxophonist will perform a free 7 p.m. concert at Central Christian Center, 401 Virginia Ave.
• Morgenstern Trio, Thursday, March 3, 2022: This acclaimed German piano trio will perform a free 7 p.m. concert, presenting classical and romantic pieces by Beethoven, Schumann and Bridge at the Ozark Christian College chapel, 1111 N. Main St.
• Jasper and Jupiter Quartets, Thursday, April 21, 2022: These two string quartets will perform new works as well as a Mendelssohn octet piece. A concert location has yet to be determined.
