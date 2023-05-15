A Newton County judge ordered probation continued Monday for a former tax district consultant who took money from two of the districts he represented.
Darrell Gross, 69, the former operator of Gross and Associates of Republic, has been on probation since Oct. 28, 2019, when he was sentenced in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of stealing and receiving stolen property. He pleaded guilty to charges in connection with his diversion of sales tax revenue from taxing districts in Joplin and Neosho.
At his sentencing, Gross sought probation instead of a prison term that could have ranged up to seven years. He said he was working on a real estate transaction that, along with other resources, would provide the means for him to repay the money he took from the two districts.
But last July, the Newton County prosecutor's office filed a motion seeking revocation of the probation for failure to make those restitution payments.
Gross formerly worked for developers to provide studies and recommendations on whether proposals for developments met the criteria to collect tax revenue that would pay for part of the development costs of a retail district. State law allows various districts to be granted by cities and counties such as tax increment financing districts, community improvement districts and transportation development districts to pay for some of those costs.
One of the guilty pleas was made in connection with the theft of $176,635 from the Hope Valley Community Improvement District in Joplin.
The tax money collected from the district was intended to go toward the costs of redeveloping the area near 44th Street and Range Line Road for the further construction of retail, restaurant and office locations.
Gross also was charged with diverting checks into a bank account under his name that were paid into the Big Spring Community Improvement District in Neosho.
A witness, attorney Derek Snyder of the Big Spring district, testified Monday that restitution payments of $26,124.91 were ordered to be made to the district by Gross. He said no payments have ever been made.
The prosecution told the judge that $177,004 is the outstanding balance of reimbursement owed to the Hope Valley district. Together, the two districts there is more than $200,000 that was ordered to be repaid. Gross agreed he could make the payments but has so far made no payments.
The defense attorney representing Gross, Bill Fleischaker on assignment by the Missouri Public Defender's Office, told the judge that the prosecution did not provide the proof required under case law regarding restitution.
Fleischaker said prior court rulings on the issue of revoking probation and ordering a prison sentence to be served state that the prosecution must establish why restitution was not made. There must be evidence to establish whether it was a willful refusal to pay or whether a defendant did not have the resources or some other reason.
"The fact that he did not pay is not sufficient" to revoke probation and impose the prison sentence, Fleischaker said.
Judge Gregory Stremel agreed and pointed out the defendant's age and quiet demeanor, saying it would be suppositional to conclude that Gross had no way to work or repay the money.
The judge ordered that Gross remain free on probation.
