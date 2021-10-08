NEVADA, Mo. — A Kansas man pleaded guilty recently to a reduced charge in a case involving the discharge of a handgun inside a motel room in Nevada and was granted probation.
David W. Parker, 59, of Mound City, Kansas, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 in Vernon County Circuit Court to a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement calling for a suspended imposition of sentence and probation. He had been facing a more serious Class B felony count of discharging a firearm inside an inhabited building.
Circuit Judge David Munton went along with the plea deal and placed the defendant on probation for five years.
Parker was arrested on the charge March 15, 2020, when police responded to a report of a gunshot at the 71 Motel on North Osage Boulevard in Nevada and made contact with him in one of the rooms. Witnesses had reported seeing him carrying several firearms into the room, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Parker, who initially denied having discharged a gun, allowed officers to enter his room, where they observed several firearms, including a .38-caliber revolver with a spent shell casing in it, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was obtained, and a bullet hole produced by a .38-caliber round was located in a wall separating the bedroom and bathroom.
Parker later acknowledged to an investigator who spoke to him at the Vernon County Jail that he had fired a shot when he heard people outside his room but claimed he fired it into the ground outside and not into the wall, according to the affidavit.
