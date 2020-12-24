On Christmas Eve in the Globe newsroom we appreciated the heartwarming impact of a line of school buses.
Honoring a colleague and friend who died from COVID-19, school bus drivers from Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, Diamond and Jasper organized a procession of their buses across Carthage to his home.
Phillip "Mitch" Brownrigg, 49, was considered a big part of the transportation team for the Carthage school district. His family was grateful for the display.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about:
- Organizers of a recall petition targeting six Joplin City Council members not making a deadline for signatures.
- A Fairland nurse counting her blessings as she struggles with COVID-19 for the second time this year.
- Communities across the region donating more than 15,000 shoe boxes for a worldwide gift-giving effort.
We hope you have a wonderful Christmas. On behalf of everyone at the Globe, your support throughout 2020 has been a precious gift to us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.