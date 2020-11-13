Missouri Southern State University will participate in a pilot program to make social services more accessible to students and staff.
The program enables the Missouri Department of Social Services to place a member of its Family Support Division on the campus one day per week to serve and support the needs of those on campus, the state department said Friday in an announcement.
"College students often face many of the same barriers as other vulnerable populations throughout the state," said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with DSS to deliver important social services to Missouri's college students and look forward to seeing where this partnership goes."
Through the program, MSSU students and staff will be able to apply for food stamps, Medicaid, child care or temporary assistance benefits by simply scheduling an appointment through the campus DSS office. Because of the pandemic, appointments — available from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays, with a closure over the lunch hour — are limited to a virtual visit until in-person offices reopen, said Julie Wingert, associate vice president for student affairs.
"We're very excited about the opportunity to partner with them," she said. "I think it's going to be a great opportunity for students and employees to directly and conveniently access these resources here on campus."
Because the program was launched only earlier this month, no appointments have yet been requested on campus, Wingert said. But the university plans a "media blitz" to publicize the program to students and staff, she said.
"We'll be putting out our own information through our normal means of communication on campus, letting them know what's available and how to make an appointment," she said. "We also will be adding this information to a list of resources that our MOSO Cares team provides to students."
Wingert said Missouri Southern doesn't have data that would indicate how many students or staff might be eligible for social services.
"We just didn't want to turn down the opportunity to serve that need," she said. "If there is a need, we hope this will help us address it."
Other campuses participating in the pilot program to offer Family Support Division services are Lindenwood University, Logan University, North Central Missouri College, Park University, Rockhurst University and Ozarks Technical Community College.
