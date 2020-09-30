A program that helps people pay electric bills throughout the summer has been expanded.
The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area announced on Tuesday that the Summer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program now has a wider pool of eligibility. The program provides payment assistance for low-income Missouri residents who are either facing a disconnection or have had power shut off.
The expansions include:
• Income level, which now allows residents with up to 150% of federal poverty guidelines.
• A maximum benefit of $600.
• A deadline extension to Oct. 31.
• The addition of an online application, which allows applicants to make requests and submit needed documentation through computers or smartphones.
People interested in the program must have either a shut-off notice or terminated services from their power company. They must also be responsible for paying cooling bills; have less than $3,000 in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments; and be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted.
Debbie Markman, resource development director for the ESC, said that the Department of Health and Senior Services made the expansion in response to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know there are a number of people who still have not been reemployed yet," Markman said. "Or their hours have been cut significantly, yet they are not eligible for other programs. Just because of COVID-19, we want to make sure we're not missing people hanging on by their fingernails."
As of Tuesday, the program has provided funds to 1,460 households, Markman said. Ordinarily the agency receives about $300,000 for the program; Markman said an additional $612,000 was received for this year.
