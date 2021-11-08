KCU CHAMPS ACADEMY

McKinley fifth graders Reese French (left) and Isaac Eckert work with on material during the KCU CHAMPS Anatomy Academy last week at McKinley. The session was being taught by medical student Hannah Choi. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a unique educational partnership.

Students at McKinley Elementary will work with students of KCU Joplin in the Champs Anatomy Academy, a six-week program that teaches about medical terms, body systems and other biology basics.

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A worksession meeting of the Joplin City Council.
  • A musical program to support local theater.
  • A look at how our Congressional representatives voted last week.

We hope you have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.