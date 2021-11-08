Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a unique educational partnership.
Students at McKinley Elementary will work with students of KCU Joplin in the Champs Anatomy Academy, a six-week program that teaches about medical terms, body systems and other biology basics.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A worksession meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- A musical program to support local theater.
- A look at how our Congressional representatives voted last week.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
