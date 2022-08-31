MIAMI, Okla. — One Northeast Oklahoma organization has worked since 2016 to ensure teachers and their students have access to needed school supplies.
Each week, volunteers with Teachers’ Toolbox of Ottawa County give teachers throughout the county a chance to order supplies for their classrooms.
The list provided to each teacher includes things such as hand sanitizer, markers, crayons, composition notebooks, rulers, pens and dry-erase markers. Teachers at Miami, Fairland, Wyandotte, Quapaw, Afton, Commerce and Turkey Ford can pick up requested supplies Wednesday afternoons at All Saints Episcopal Church in Miami.
The goal, organizer Vicki Lewis said, is to ensure students have what they need in the classroom without requiring teachers to purchase the items with their personal funds.
Now entering its seventh school year, the organization has surpassed more than $100,000 in donations.
While most organizations provide supplies at the beginning of the school year, Teachers’ Toolbox allows educators to put in a request for supplies on a weekly basis.
During the 2018-19 school year, the last not affected by COVID-19, the group gave out at least $22,000 in supplies. If requests continue at the same pace each week this year, Lewis and others anticipate surpassing the $22,000 mark by May.
How it began
In 2016, Lewis watched as her daughter, Kaci Hoffer, purchased a case of glue sticks for her elementary class.
“I had spent an exorbitant amount,” Hoffer said. “It was the end of the year, and there were no glue sticks left in the classroom.”
A retired teacher and administrator, Lewis knew how much she poured into her own classroom supplies. Rather than complain about the issue, Lewis decided to try something different.
Modeling Teachers' Toolbox after an organization in another community, Lewis asked her priest at All Saints Episcopal if the church would consider establishing the program.
To form her team, Lewis began contacting fellow retired teachers — an easy sell, she said, because everyone recognized the need in the community.
Thus, Teachers’ Toolbox was created. In the first year, the organizers — including Kay Boman Harvey, Lewis, MarySusan Whaley and Hoffer — provided supplies only for Miami teachers.
“The first year, we beat the bushes for donations,” Lewis said. “If there was a club meeting, one of us was there talking to the members about how much our students needed things.”
After the first year, officials with United Way of Ottawa County approached the group about expanding it to teachers throughout the county. The group is now known formally as Teachers’ Toolbox: Helping Ottawa County Kids by Supporting Ottawa County’s Teachers.
The need
Each summer, volunteers get the required school supply lists from the seven school districts in the county. Those items are compiled into a single list based upon the most requested items but excluding the costliest items such as headphones and backpacks.
This becomes the shopping list for what Teachers' Toolbox can then offer teachers on a weekly basis. The first year’s list included the top 25 items needed by teachers. This year’s list includes 42 items.
Whaley said that this year alone, the need for supplies has grown as parents face higher prices for required items.
Before school began, Whaley and others priced a typical elementary school supply list. The list came to at least $80 for a single student, and this was without a lunchbox, backpack and headphones.
Lewis estimates at least one-fourth of the students in a given elementary classroom may not have the needed supplies before the first day of school. The organization hosted multiple pickup days for teachers in early August to ensure every student had what they needed on their desk for the first day of school.
Beyond the basic supplies, organizers work with teachers with specific needs. One teacher mentioned the need for whistles and stopwatches for a physical education class, and another needed clipboards. Both needs were filled by Teachers' Toolbox.
When a local elementary school needed help with a living wax museum project, Teachers’ Toolbox purchased display boards for every student.
Funding for the organization comes from a variety of sources, including school supply drives by area church congregations and monetary donations made in person or through the group’s PayPal account. Other funding comes through groups such as the Salvation Army and local tribes.
Each year, Lewis and others send out letters to previous donors, asking for their support. She said many donors are like her aunt, a 1960 graduate of Miami High School who sends $100 every year to purchase supplies.
Others, including former church members who now live out of state, often place an Amazon order to send supplies through the mail.
“We just want to make sure our kids have every chance to succeed in education,” Lewis said. “We try to do the best we can to get what (students) need.”
Paying it forward
Harvey said Teachers’ Toolbox continues to grow. Churches in Oklahoma City and Southeast Kansas are using Ottawa County’s initiative as an example to establish their own outreach programs.
“This is community-led and community-supported,” Harvey said.
Organizers estimate the group’s efforts reach roughly 300 teachers and more than 4,000 students.
“We are helping teachers not be so stressed or stretched thin (financially),” Whaley said. “We are ready for them all.”
