In an attempt to address a shortage of bus drivers, the Joplin School Board on Tuesday will consider approval of a bus driver recruitment and retention incentive program.
The program, estimated to cost nearly $254,000, would raise wages for Joplin bus drivers, offer pay incentives for drivers meeting certain criteria and add optional work days, according to documentation provided to the board.
Because of the driver shortage, administrators say the district since last year has not been able to:
• Expand the number of bus routes with licensed bus drivers to a similar capacity as in the 2019-20 academic year.
• Maintain an adequate number of substitute bus drivers to handle absences for current drivers.
• Retain drivers in adequate numbers to maintain routes while also ensuring there are sufficient numbers of drivers for activity trips during the day or evening.
Driver shortages have cause “extreme circumstances,” administrators say, including larger numbers of students riding each bus, longer bus routes with students on the bus for longer periods of time, inconsistent pickup and drop-off times, and fewer total routes than in the past.
Of the total cost for the proposed program, a little more than $106,000 would be spent to raise the pay of 36 full-time and 14 part-time bus drivers, with the pay increase to take effect the first full week in October, the district said. Rates of pay, currently ranging from $16.03 to $17.95 per hour, would increase by $1.50 to $1.90 per hour.
“The administration feels that our hourly rate for drivers is not competitive, and we have lost drivers to surrounding districts,” administrators said in board documentation. “The administration recommends that in order to recruit and retain staff, the increase in driver pay is warranted and will make the district more competitive locally.”
Another $56,250 would be earmarked for incentives for referrals and safe driving. The rest of the cost would go toward adding four new training days for all drivers as well as adding an optional 14 work days for full-time drivers during Christmas break and spring break.
The bus driver shortage is being felt not only locally but nationally as well. The shortfall isn’t new, but a labor shortage across many sectors and the pandemic’s lingering effects have made it worse because about half the workforce was over 65 and more vulnerable to the virus, said Joanna McFarland, co-founder and CEO of school ride-service company HopSkipDrive, which tracks school bus issues.
Her company conducted a survey in March that found nearly 80% of districts that responded were having trouble finding enough bus drivers.
“It’s really at a breaking point,” McFarland said.
Economic forces are also at play in the bus driver shortage. Driving a school bus requires a commercial driver’s license that can take weeks to obtain. and people who have them can often find higher-paying work that doesn’t require splitting the day for pickup and drop-off. Demand for commercial drivers is only increasing with the pandemic-related surge in online shopping, McFarland said.
But working with kids driving a bus can be a rewarding profession, and the hours work well for stay-at-home parents or retirees seeking to supplement their income, contractors say. There’s no requirement to work nights, weekends or holidays. Field trips and sporting events can add more hours for those who want them, said Dan Redford, with Montana-based First Student, a company that contracts bus service for school districts.
