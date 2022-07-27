CARTHAGE, Mo. — A building that spotlighted Carthage’s past for more than 30 years is set to become a beacon of hope for some of those who will build Carthage’s future.
The new Powers Learning Center will open for classes next month, marking a new life for the former Powers Museum building, located at 1617 Oak St.
Chase Carlton, the new director of the Powers Education Center, and Angela Holman, Carthage High School principal, briefed the Carthage Board of Education on Tuesday on how the new education center will work and how it will help students who are struggling to earn their high school diploma.
Holman told the board the Powers Education Center will become the new home for two Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education programs:
• The Missouri Options Program, which has been helping Carthage High School seniors, who might not have the necessary credits to graduate at the end of their senior year, since 2006.
• The School Flex Program, which will be new to Carthage this year and aimed to help juniors who are also short on credits and struggling with high school.
Holman said the Missouri Options Program “provides seniors at risk of not graduation or dropping out an alternative opportunity to earn a Carthage High School diploma, and that links right into our building level improvement plan of improving student graduation rate to meet or exceed the state average.”
“We’ve had Mr. (Ed) Arner, as the teacher, for years,” Holman said. “He taught in the morning, and he served approximately 15 students. In 2018, we were busting at the seams. We were having to turn kids away from the program, so at that time it became a full-time program. We hired another half-time teacher to take over the afternoon session, and we were able to offer two sessions, 15 in each session.”
Holman said the Missouri Options Program is not an easy path to graduation but is an option for students who enter their senior year knowing they won’t have enough credits to graduate in traditional high school.
According to DESE, graduation through the Missouri Options Program is not dependent on the standard credits earned by high school students but rather a “competency-based program approved by the State Board of Education that utilizes a high school equivalency exam as mastery for graduation purposes.”
Students who complete the Missouri Options Program receive a standard high school diploma.
The School Flex Program is similar, but it’s also open to high school juniors. In that program, students must attend school for at least two instructional hours per day and be earning credit in classes needed for graduation.
They also must be either working in an outside job or be enrolled in a college or career technical program for the remainder of their school day.
Under one roof
With the acquisition and renovation of the Powers building, the two programs can now be housed in one place.
“So as far as the Missouri Options Program, there really is no change," Carlton said. "Coach Arner, he’s been doing that for several years; he knows the program, he knows how to implement it. It’s more just a change of location for him. The junior School Flex Program, that’s kind of the experiment for us. That’s the one we’re going to try out and figure out what that looks like.”
Carlton said the Powers building allows the district to have as many as 50 students, 25 juniors and 25 seniors, in two classrooms in the two programs.
One group of 50 can meet in the morning and a second can meet in the afternoon, allowing for as many as 100 students in the two programs.
Carlton said Arner will continue to teach the Missouri Options Program, although he has indicated he might retire after this year. Another teacher, Justin McKee, has been hired for the School Flex Program.
“Our staff is going to be two and a half people," Carlton said. "I’m the director/lead teacher, so in the morning I will be doing director responsibilities. Mr. McKee will run the School Flex Program in the morning, and coach Arner will be the Missouri Options instructor. When coach Arner leaves at lunchtime, then Mr. McKee will slide over to the Missouri Options side, so he will be getting experience at both the junior and senior level, and I will step into the new junior flex classroom in the afternoon. Two and a half people, three in the morning, two in the afternoon. Coach Arner brings a wealth of experience. Mr. McKee and I are newbies, so we’ll have some learning, but we’re real excited to get going.”
Holman said the Missouri Options Program has been working for years and has helped hundreds of students earn diplomas.
She said last year 32 students entered the program and 22 completed it successfully, meaning 22 students who might have otherwise dropped out of school received diplomas. And some of the 10 that didn’t complete the program are slated to return in the coming year to finish or will enroll in the adult education program and earn their degree at their own pace.
Background
The Powers Museum was created in 1981 by an endowment left by Marian Powers Winchester to honor her parents, Everett and Marian Wright Powers, with a museum about life in Carthage.
In addition to money, Winchester left her belongings, clothes and other items, which became the initial collection, which expanded with donations from other residents.
The museum also maintained an extensive reference library and was typically open during the summer and closed in the winter to change out the exhibits and do maintenance work on the building.
When the Powers Museum board decided to shut down the museum in May 2021, it voted to give the building to the Carthage School District and started working to transfer as much of its collection and archives to places in Carthage where possible and other places that would put it to good use.
The building and grounds were valued at about $500,000. Baker said the district is spending about $87,000 on the renovations.
