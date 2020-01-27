People struggling with homelessness or poverty and needing help to get back on their feet will have the opportunity to receive help from over 30 organizations in one location during a public event this week.
The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties is holding the Project Homeless Connect event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Joplin Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St. The event is designed to be a one-stop shop for people who need access to housing, health care, food resources, employment, mental health education and domestic violence education.
As highlighted in the name, the goal of the session is to connect community resources with people experiencing homelessness. Resources range from wellness checks to different housing options. The Homeless Coalition, established in 1989, is a private nonprofit organization made up of several area organizations that aim to meet the needs for food and shelter while also providing education for the future.
Robin Smith, who chairs the coalition, said Project Homeless Connect will be held in conjunction with the national Point in Time Homeless Census across the nation. The count aims to identify the number of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.
“There will be groups going out to do a street count on Jan. 29 in Jasper and Newton counties, which is a nationwide count that occurs every year and usually held on the last Wednesday of the month in January in Missouri,” Smith said.
Smith said over 31 different organizations have already signed up for the Project Homeless Connect event.
“The Joplin Health Department is going to do hepatitis A shots, which is really important,” she said. “Community Clinic usually does flu shots, and hopefully they’ll have some this year.”
Debbie Markman, resource development director with the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, said Project Homeless Connect will include an array of services and organizations, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
“The public housing authorities from both the city of Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties will be there to make sure people have applications for housing and both of our housing authorities do specific programming for the homeless,” she said. “Joplin Housing Authority works very closely with the VA.”
HUD grant
Robin Smith, who chairs the Homeless Coalition, said the organization operates on federal, state and local funding. The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced the coalition will receive a Continuum of Care Award in the amount of $562,280. The award will be distributed among several programs working to end homelessness in Southwest Missouri.
