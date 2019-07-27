Twice a year, the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties aims to connect a noticeably transient and sometimes wary homeless community with the resources and tools to meet some of its most basic needs.
One Project Homeless Connect event takes place in January, just in time to coincide with a federal Point-in-Time count that takes the pulse of homelessness across America as well as in local communities.
The second event, taking place on Wednesday at Joplin's Memorial Hall, is all about reaching the people who may have fallen between the cracks of the area's support networks.
Robin Smith, who chairs the Homeless Coalition, said that getting resources to the area's homeless population can be a challenge because so many of its members are without access to permanent phone numbers or ways to be reached on a continuing basis. While many of them simply don't want to be found, Smith said she wants anyone experiencing homelessness in the Joplin area to know what's available through Project Homeless Connect.
"We'll have a lot of folks come through and get help that very same day through one of our vendors," Smith said. "At past events, we've had people agree right then and there to go into rehab because the resources were immediately available. We've helped connect people with veterans services for the very first time, or if they were having problems with Social Security, they were able to get that worked out on the spot to get their benefits back on track."
The event will offer a range of 33 booths staffed by agency and organizational members who can help attendees with housing, health care, addiction, job searches, education, clothing, food resources, domestic violence, mental health information, Social Security questions and more.
The area's homeless veterans, in particular, will be heavily pursued.
"Veterans are hard to reach," Smith said. "A lot of times, they're more reluctant to reach out, so to speak, but when they come in and they meet all the folks who are available to help them, they’re usually amazed at the opportunities presented. Just getting the information out to people is worth the whole event."
It's intended to be a one-stop shop for those without permanent housing in the area right now, which at last count in January 2019 was estimated at 237 people.
Smith noted that all are welcome to attend, even those currently housed, however tenuously. In addition to being a resource for homeless people, the agency also works to help divert and prevent future cases of homelessness.
"It’s important for our area to reach out to homeless individuals and families to help them get back on their feet and become permanently housed," Smith said. "It benefits everyone in the community."
The Homeless Coalition is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local funding; foundation grants; and donations from community individuals and businesses.
When, where
Project Homeless Connect will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St. For more information, contact Robin Smith at 417-627-2033.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.